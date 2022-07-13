Video of people throwing Mentos into big soda bottle goes viral

MrBeast recently organized a competition.

He put Feastables chocolate bars at stake for the competition.

The shared video has gone viral within just a day.

MrBeast, a content creator, regularly hosts entertaining challenges. Recently, he posted a video in which participants complete a challenge inspired by the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. In the video, we can see a number of activities, like people throwing mentos into a big soda bottle.

MrBeast captioned the video, “Tossing Giant Mentos Into A MASSIVE Bottle” on his Facebook page. The stakes in the competition were his Feastables chocolate bars. They competed in numerous different types of games, one of which involved cookery and was judged by Gordon Ramsey. One of the participants ultimately won the challenge, but the rules were altered when he traded his ownership stake for $500,000 in cash.

At the beginning of the clip, we see the contestants attempting the first challenge, which is to stuff a giant bag of mentos into a plastic soda bottle. When one of them does, the interaction between the two things is spectacular to behold. Watch the rest of the video to see people engaging in a number of different games.

About 18 hours ago, the video was uploaded. Since its first upload, this video has amassed over 9.8 million views, making it an internet sensation. People have also made numerous remarks on the video.

Viewers’ reactions:

“I would love to be a contestant,” wrote a Facebook user.

“I love how Gordon Ramsay is there to judge those guys desserts. It’s nice to see how he is willing to partake in these challenges. It’s awesome!” commented another.

“Not gonna lie Gordon Ramsay just made me laugh, fair play,” expressed a third.

