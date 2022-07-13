Video shows a girl’s late granddad eating a Mexican meal

You should count yourself lucky if your grandparents still adore you or if they did when you were a child.

You should count yourself lucky if your grandparents still adore you or if they did when you were a child, similar to how this woman acts. So, a physician by the name of Runjhun Misra posted a video on Instagram that is likely to bring you to tears. The video showed her late grandfather trying some of her homemade Mexican food. Actually, she had cooked his last dinner, which he consumed. And before you view this footage, we must advise you to have some Kleenex on hand.

Runjhun Misra revealed in the now-viral video that her late grandfather always favored Indian food and ate it three times every day. But because he was a little too weak to go out and eat, she prepared a Mexican lunch for him because she had always wanted him to sample new foods.

The brief video makes it quite clear that he adored the cuisine and that she wanted to prepare more of these inventive dishes for him. Unfortunately, Runjhun passed away before to his next journey to India.

The description accompanying the photo reads, “My Chipotle sauce ended up becoming one of my Nana’s favorite chutneys for everything, even though he didn’t enjoy spicy cuisine. When I returned home next, he always asked me to bring some more cans of the Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce.” It ends with “Go embrace your grandparents.”

After being posted online, the video received over 4 lakh views and a flood of heartfelt comments from viewers who were enamored with Runjhun and her grandpa’s special relationship.

One person said, “Thank you for making me laugh and weep at the same time.

The statement of another user, “That clean plate says it all. He loved you the most. I never had the chance to prepare food for my grandparents, and I know that my grandfather’s dish would have looked exactly like this!

