Viral: A herd of elephants video with uplifting message

An IFS officer named Saket Badola uploaded a video in which a herd of elephants can be seen having a good time at a waterhole that had only just been dug. It has received over 13,000 views, making it impossible to ignore the fact that it has gone viral.

If someone were to compile a list of stuff that has the ability to immediately improve your mood, it is almost certain that movies of elephants would be on the top of that list. Another one that is going to put a grin on your face is the next one that we have for you.

At the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, which is shown in the video that is going viral, a family of elephants can be seen having fun at a waterhole. The cheerful antics of the adorable jumbos as they splash around in the water are sure to lift your spirits when you’re feeling down.

Read the caption’s post, “An elephant family having fun at a newly constructed waterhole in #RajajiTigerReserve. Life is simple if we don’t complicate it.”

Watch the video that went viral here:

Advertisement An Ele family having fun at a newly constructed waterhole in #RajajiTigerReserve. 🥰

— SAKET (@Saket_Badola) July 21, 2022

Isn’t she adorable? In any case, internet users agreed with the jumbos’ assessment and lavished their praise on them in the part reserved for comments.

