Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral: A herd of elephants video with uplifting message

Viral: A herd of elephants video with uplifting message

Articles
Advertisement
Viral: A herd of elephants video with uplifting message

Viral elephant video with uplifting message

Advertisement
  • Officer uploaded a video in which a herd of elephants can be seen having a good time at a waterhole.
  • The video has received over 13,000 views, making it impossible to ignore the fact that it has gone viral.
  • It was filmed at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.
Advertisement

An IFS officer named Saket Badola uploaded a video in which a herd of elephants can be seen having a good time at a waterhole that had only just been dug. It has received over 13,000 views, making it impossible to ignore the fact that it has gone viral.

If someone were to compile a list of stuff that has the ability to immediately improve your mood, it is almost certain that movies of elephants would be on the top of that list. Another one that is going to put a grin on your face is the next one that we have for you.

At the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, which is shown in the video that is going viral, a family of elephants can be seen having fun at a waterhole. The cheerful antics of the adorable jumbos as they splash around in the water are sure to lift your spirits when you’re feeling down.

Read the caption’s post, “An elephant family having fun at a newly constructed waterhole in #RajajiTigerReserve. Life is simple if we don’t complicate it.”

Watch the video that went viral here:

Isn’t she adorable? In any case, internet users agreed with the jumbos’ assessment and lavished their praise on them in the part reserved for comments.

Watch the following comments:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Dolphin rescued from crab trap under Florida pier
Dolphin rescued from crab trap under Florida pier

A dolphin calf was found tangled in a crab trap under a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story