Viral: African kids dancing to Gallan Goodiyan in total mood

  • The video was posted on Instagram by an NGO page called Masaka Kids Africana.
  • It features a group of African kids dancing to the popular song “Gallan Goodiyaan”.
  • So far, more than 5 million people have watched the video and commented on it.
A group of African kids can be seen dancing to the popular song “Gallan Goodiyan,” and we think they did a great job. And more than 5 million people have watched it. Brownie points!

The now-famous video was posted on Instagram by an NGO page called Masaka Kids Africana. The children are part of the group. In the short video, you can see three of them shaking their hips to the catchy song, which is a total vibe, we swear. You can see a few other kids copying their steps in the back, and we’re sure you’ll watch the clip over and over again, just like we do.

Check out the popular video here:

 

A post shared by Masaka Kids Africana (@masakakidsafricana)

Netizens were clearly blown away by the cute and awesome performance, and they showed their love in the comments.

Someone wrote, “These kids are so talented, I love to see them dance!”

Another user said, “They’re the best!! What a joy to see these beautiful kids dancing.”

Here are the comments:

The 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do has a song called “Gallan Goodiyan.” It features, among others, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, and Farhan Akhtar.

Here is the link to the song:

