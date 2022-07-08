Viral: Bride hides famous paintings in her bridal mehendi

Anjali chose to honour her husband with paintings instead of writing his name in her bridal mehendi.

She is not your average bride who chose to hide the initials of her husband’s name in her bridal mehendi. Instead, she wanted to find a unique way to tell her groom she loved him. She didn’t write her husband’s name in her mehendi. Instead, she chose to honour him with paintings. Anjali, the bride, asked her mehendi artist to draw her favourite paintings, one of which was The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh. Both the bride and the person who did the mehendi shared the video on Instagram. It has more than 5 million views.

In the video that has gone viral, Anjali shows off her mehendi and how it looks like famous paintings. It had paintings like The Kiss by Gustav Klimt, The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai, and Femme Au Collier Jaune by Pablo Picasso.

reads the caption of the video, “Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony,”

Her unique mehendi design was a huge hit on the internet. Some people even wanted these designs for their weddings. “I have never admired bridal mehendi…….but this one ….OMG,” wrote one user.

