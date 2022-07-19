Viral: CCTV captures ghostly pale figure that horrifies netizens

A CCTV captures a ghostly pale, and emaciated humanoid-like figure near a residence in Kentucky, United States.

As soon as the video appeared on Twitter, people began to speculate on whether it was an alien, a ghost, or a paranormal occurrence.

In the video, the weird figure with a slumped back could be seen leaning against a backyard fence.

As he approached the home owner’s vehicle, he was then observed walking slowly and cautiously.

The voice of the guy filming the video can be heard saying, “You can see his face clearly.” As per a tweet by a page named Paranormality Magazine, the event was captured in Moorhead, Kentucky, in the United States.

Watch the video here:

Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

The video posted on July 9 has received over 537 thousand views and over 1700 retweets.

Netizens were scared after seeing the unknown apparition, and many hypothesised as to what it could be.

Some also questioned the video’s veracity and asserted that it was faked. “It’s a human in clothes that match the same hue as the background, it’s clearly a hoax by the claim it’s a “security camera” yet it’s being moved inconsistently for a fixed position security camera.

It’s a manipulation of a glitchy camera, look at the normal objects,” remarked one user.

Another joke states, “So slow. Needs a spinal adjustment and some nutritious spiritual food.”

A third commented, "The question I have is, is this infrared? Because the pale creature would actually be dark colored (Dude in a black suit) and showing up white in that case. I know it's not your vid but things like that can reveal a lot of missed detail."

One of the users claims that the creature was actually a human wearing a body suit.