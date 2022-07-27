Viral: Desi Dadi energetical dance on Saami Saami wins netizens hearts

A video of an old woman dancing to the song “Saami Saaami” from the movie “Pushpa” with a lot of energy is going viral.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise is still going strong on the internet.

She dances confidently to the song and doesn’t miss a step.

Advertisement

Age doesn’t mean anything. Recently, a lot of videos of old people dancing or doing hard things have gone viral, which shows the same thing. Now, a video of an old woman called desi dadi dancing to the song “Saami Saaami” from the movie “Pushpa” with a lot of energy is going viral.

Well, it’s been months, but Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise is still going strong on the internet. People are so crazy about the movie that they are making dance reels to its catchy songs or lip-syncing to what Allu Arjun says in the movie. Pushpa songs are an essential part of any wedding or party.

In the video, an older woman who is very fit and athletic is seen moving to the beat of Saami Saami in her own desi way. It looks like the video was taken at a wedding. She dances confidently to the song and doesn’t miss a step.

The woman loses all her inhibitions and dances with all her heart, while the people around her watch her closely and laugh. The video was put on an Instagram page called “giedde” and got a lot of love from people.

Click here to see the video:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna star in the box office hit Pushpa, which was directed by Sukumar. Now you can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Also Read Viral: African kids dancing to Gallan Goodiyan in total mood The video was posted on Instagram by an NGO page called Masaka...