Viral : Dog riding a horse by itself astounds internet

Screengrabs from a video shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter

  • A dog video of a dog riding a horse is going viral on Twitter.
  • The location of the video is unknown at this time.
  • Since its dissemination, the post has received nearly 400,000 views and over 20,000 likes.
The Internet is filled with amusing animal material, and dog videos are especially popular due to their ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face. A video of a dog riding a horse is currently going viral.

The Twitter-shared video depicts a dog riding merrily on the back of a horse.

On the other hand, the horse is observed galloping across the city and even halting at a traffic light. “Paw patrol,” stated the post’s caption.

Watch the video here:

The location of the video is unknown at this time. This video is a composite of three separate clips. It appears like the dog in the saddle is riding the horse by itself, without a harness.

Since its dissemination, the post has divided the internet. It has received nearly 400,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

“I don’t understand what’s happening here, but I like it,” remarked one person. Another person asked, “Why does this make me think it is the plot of a Pixar animated movie?”

A third user said, “I’m completely baffled by the saddle, neither animal needs it. Perhaps the dog and a human are going to switch places mid trot down the street.” “Too cute and adorable,” commented the fourth observer.

One user compared the scene to “Majnu Bhai’s painting” from the Bollywood film “Welcome.”

