Viral: French chef’s chameleon made of chocolate stuns internet

Picture shows chocolate chameleon sitting on the tree branch made of chocolate

The video has received over 6 million views and around 5.9 lakh likes in one day.

Amaury Guichon, a renowned Swiss-French chef, makes chocolate masterpieces.

He's known for his pastries and chocolates with 9 million Instagram followers.

An internet-shocking video showcasing the creation of chocolate chameleon is gaining traction on social media.

Amaury Guichon, a renowned Swiss-French chef, posted the video on Instagram on Monday. He is famous for his pastry creations and chocolate works of art.

“Chocolate Chameleon!

Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest,” reads the caption.

Mr Guichon is shown in the viral video creating various reptile and tree branch components out of chocolate before assembling them and giving the project a fantastic finish.

The video has received over 6 million views and over 5.9 lakh likes in one day after being shared.

The post’s comments section is flooded with users praising the artist and his beautiful artwork.

“One user remarked, “I’m blown away with the detail and precision put into each of these masterpieces,” while another said, “Woooow… this is so incredible and amazing. Great work.”

A third person commented, “Looks very familiar to me!!!

Can‘t wait to see it next month when I visit.“

Mr Guichon makes chocolate masterpieces. His online videos go viral. He’s known for his pastries and chocolates.

Mr Guichon posts social media videos of his inventive food. 9 million Instagram followers.

