Viral: Giraffe attack ruins safari park proposal

Montserrat Cox’s fiance proposed to her at a safari park.

A giraffe crashed the ceremony and knocked her backwards.

She had to wear a neck brace for a few days after the proposal.

After her boyfriend proposed, the woman had to wear a neck brace. Even though Montserrat Cox said yes and was happier than ever, she was also hurt because a giraffe crashed the proposal. The original video was posted to TikTok, where it has been seen by more than 2.5 million people.

She wrote in the caption, “Had to wear a neck brace for the next few days – but still the best proposal ever,”

The couple was having fun at a safari park when, to the woman’s surprise, her boyfriend got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. A friendly giraffe tried to crash one of Cox’s most important events, but its big head ended up knocking her backwards. The woman almost fell backwards, but her fiance caught her.

People on the Internet thought the clip was funny, but some said it could be bad for their marriage. The woman set the record straight by telling everyone that they’ve been happy together for seven years.

She said about the giraffe, The giraffe was just being a giraffe.”

Check out the video below:

Woman left in neck brace after giraffe injured her during safari park proposal#BBNaija • #AquafinaPadiOfLife • Zack Orji • Arise News • #jeremiahfufeyinexposed • WTF Lagos • RIP Maria pic.twitter.com/rUEklDqqM5 — TWAA.ng (@TWAA_ng) July 22, 2022

