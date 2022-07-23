Viral: Hero catches little girl who falls from fifth floor window

A man is being called a hero because he caught a little girl who had fallen out of a fifth-floor window. The media says that the terrifying thing happened in the Chinese city of Tongxiang in the province of Zhejiang.

The man named Shen Dong was across the street parking his car when he saw the two-year-old child fall from such a high place. A video of the same event has gone viral online, with over 68k views on Twitter.

Metro says that as Shen Dong was parking his car across the street, he heard a loud bang. The girl had actually fallen four stories and landed on a steel roof. She then fell backwards and Dong miraculously caught her just in time to keep her from hitting the ground. A Chinese government official named Lijian Zhao posted the now-famous video on Twitter.

“Heroes among us,” the post’s title says.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

In the comments section, Netizens called Shen Dong a hero and praised his quick thinking and ability to stay calm.

As one user commented, “Real heroes exist in the world, not just in movies,” while another person said, “Legend! Give this guy a promotion and a medal.”

