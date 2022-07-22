Viral: Human gives cat her childhood toy

Video of a kitten playing with her favourite toy from when she was a kitten goes viral on Instagram.

Since it was shared on July 9, more than 3.1 million people have watched it.

There’s a good chance that watching the video will make you feel good.

The video shows how a cat gets her favourite toy from when she was a kitten. Her response to this is, of course, very sweet and moving.

People often find value in the little things that were around them when they were growing up, even when they are all grown up. When they look at these things, they might feel nostalgic or even happy. This cat video has been going viral on Instagram for all the cute reasons you’d expect.

The video was first shared on Tiktok, and then it was shared again on Instagram. It was put on the Instagram page catatouile, which has more than 30,000 followers. "She looks so happy," the photo's title says.

Watch the video of the kitten here:

One person wrote on Instagram, “Every time I watch this I can’t help smiling back.”

“She’s so cute I’m also slightly afraid of that face but she’s cute,” says another funny user. “Please no, that smile made my day!” says a third answer.

