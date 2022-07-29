Viral: Man catches snake in lake and mistakenly throws it on people

Screengrabs from a video shared by @ipskabra on Twitter

Snakes are dangerous creatures, regardless of their size or species; any encounter with one is terrifying. Imagine you are having the time of your life while floating on a boat when suddenly a snake attacks you.

One of these videos has been posted on social media. It shows a scene that some people find scary and others find funny.

In the video, a group of friends are relaxing in a lake when they observe a swimming snake. One of the youngsters captures the snake and throws it far away, but misses his target.

Unfortunately, the snake lands on two people relaxing on a boat nearby.

The video was published on Twitter by an IPS officer named Dipanshu Kabra, who stated, “Not only the target, the target should also be right.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and those who watched it were amused.

One user wrote, “It is very dangerous to kick off snakes to others so take care of it,”

Another person added, “Hahaha, you were joking with these people who were enjoying?”

A third wrote, “Imagine the predicament of those who are floating there and a snake suddenly descends on them!”

