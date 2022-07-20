Viral: Man teases mom by serving wash scrubber-made French toast

Screengrabs from a video shared by Nnamdi Anunobi on Instagram

The Internet never fails to generate amusing prank videos that make us laugh. Today we have a hilarious prank video in which a man teases mom, and you cannot miss this video.

However, we must warn you not to try this with your desi parents unless you want a chappal thrown in your face.

Nnamdi Anunobi put this video on Instagram. It shows him making French toast with a wash scrubber.

Anunobi begins by dipping the scrubber in an egg mixture before frying, which is similar to French toast.

The scrubber is then placed on a plate and liberal amounts of powdered sugar are sprinkled on top.

The video then shows Anunobi’s mother consuming the fake dish. She attempts to take a bite but ends up being quite confused.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Nnamdi Anunobi (@nnamdianunobi)

“She has no idea I did this at the end. What will you do if someone did this to you?” reads the caption.

The video has gone viral, receiving over 16 thousand likes and numerous reactions.

