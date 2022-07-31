Viral: Meet American woman who’s winning hearts with her Bhangra moves

Screengrab from a video shared by Omala on Instagram

The Bhangra allure is unparalleled, and no one is immune to it. Omala, a dancer from the United States of America, is an example.

Omala’s Instagram is full of videos of her dancing the Bhangra to Bollywood hits and Punjabi chart-toppers.

According to her Instagram account, Omala is a “self-taught Bhangra dancer,” and if the comments on her videos are any indication, her followers cannot get enough of her elegant skills.

The song Chidi Blauri, performed by Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor, is featured in one of her most popular reels on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, “Something slow for today.” Omala seemed to be having a fantastic time as she danced in her kitchen while wearing a T-shirt and leggings and doing popular Bhangra techniques.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omala🌏💛 (@olly_.g)

More than a million people have watched the video of Omala lip-syncing to Nimrat Khaira’s Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya.

Omala managed to amaze audiences with her performance in the footage while wearing a kurta-pyjama, a dupatta, and Indian jewellery.

In another video, she is seen dancing to the song Kafla by actor-singer Prince Narula.

She highlighted the song’s words in the caption, writing “Kaafla Naal Chalda.”

