Viral: Men sting one another like snakes, Naagin dance devolves into fight

A viral video shows two men performing the dance while pretending to be snakes.

Indian guys who dance at parties, weddings, or baarats love naagin dance. Indian uncles know how to dance well when they lock a leg with another man and do the bhangra or the naagin.

In a viral video that has gone viral on social media, two men who were performing the naagin dance at someone’s baarat began fighting unexpectedly in a viral video.

However, this is no ordinary brawl; they are venomously stinging one another. The Instagram video shows two men performing the naagin dance while pretending to be snakes.

The man in the blue T-shirt becomes too immersed in his role as a naagin and stings the man in the yellow shirt with his hands.

The man in the yellow shirt becomes enraged and attacks the man in the blue T-shirt.

Watch the video here:

As the scenario becomes hostile, they cease dancing and begin striking each other.

The band halted performing music and fled from the combatants.

The video has been viewed by thousands of Internet users, who found it humorous.

