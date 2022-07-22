Advertisement
Viral pic shows a mud-covered school girl

Viral pic shows a mud-covered school girl

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a picture of a young girl in her school uniform who looked sad because a fast-moving car had splashed muddy water on her. The post has gotten a lot of attention online and made people talk on Twitter.

Isn’t it the worst when you’re about to leave and someone splashes dirty water on you while driving fast?

Awanish Sharan shared the tweet that is now going viral. A picture of a little girl in her school uniform was in the post. She was crying because a fast-moving car splashed her with dirty water, which got on her hands, face, clothes, and even her backpack.

Reads the post’s caption, “Children are going to school. So slow down the car a little bit.”

Take a look at the video:

It should come as no surprise that the post got over 32,000 likes. People on the Internet were angry and agreed with what the IAS officer said. Some people even talked about what they had been through.

Check out the reactions below:

