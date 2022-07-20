Viral: Shahid Kapoor calls dancing of a construction worker ‘brilliant’

Screengrabs from a video shared by @AjayRaturi20 on Twitter

India is overflowing with talent, and the internet and social media make it easier to expose it. A construction worker who was spotted dancing like a pro has astonished users of social media.

In the video, a construction worker can be seen dancing with ease in front of his coworkers.

A Twitter user tweeted the video with the message, “Please, enjoy this video & respect his talent & skills of dance,” and tagged some of the country’s top dancers, including Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shoff, Allu Arjun, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhu Deva, and Remo D’Souza.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and users of social media are in awe of his talent.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was also blown away by his dancing, and he shared his appreciation for him on Twitter.

Also Read Watch: Group of boys dance gracefully together, internet goes viral Dance is one of the most beautiful art forms through which a...

Advertisement

He re-posted the video to his followers and scribbled a heartfelt letter to the skilled dancer.

He wrote, “Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring.”

Check out this tweet from Shahid Kapoor:

Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring. https://t.co/9L0gcjR7jf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

Other users expressed affection in the video as well. One user said, “So smooth. You nailed it.” Another commented, “Never seen Such a Smooth dance step.”

Also Read Viral Video: This musical chairs game ended wrong A man and a woman are seen playing musical chairs during the...