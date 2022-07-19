Viral Shaktiman moment: UP man falls off truck while doing push-ups

Video shows a man performing push-ups while perched on top of a moving trash truck.

He loses control and crashes badly onto the road in Uttar Pradesh, India.

The police officer claims he will be unable to sit for a few days after the stunt goes wrong.

LUCKNOW: A female officer in Uttar Pradesh, India, posted a video online showing a man performing push-ups while perched on top of a trash truck.

The trash truck has not been parked and is instead freely driving about Lucknow’s streets. The man’s ability to do push-ups while standing on the back of a moving truck has shocked the internet.

However, what transpired next could put his life in danger. The man from UP celebrates his success by standing on top of the moving vehicle after he has done the manoeuvre.

The next instant, he loses control and crashes badly onto the road. The video cuts to the man’s fall and then to his wounds.

The female officer showed the video and said that the victim’s injuries were so bad that she wouldn’t be able to sit for a few days.

Watch the video here:

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य- बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान! चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow, Shweta Srivastava, asked people to be careful about how they shared the video.

She claimed on Twitter that he would be unable to sit for a few days after attempting to become Shaktimaan. Please do not engage in such risky behaviour.

Obviously, when the UP man becomes Shaktimaan, an important message is sent that superheroes can only exist in films.

