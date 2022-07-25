Advertisement
Viral: Spider monkeys grab girl's hair as she strikes enclosure

Viral: Spider monkeys grab girl’s hair as she strikes enclosure

Viral: Spider monkeys grab girl’s hair as she strikes enclosure

Screengrabs from a video uploaded on YouTube

  • Two spider monkeys grabbed a young girl by her hair after she repeatedly banged their enclosures at a zoo.
  • Video shows a girl approaching the enclosure with phone in one hand and swinging towards barrier that kept the monkeys at bay.
  • She was fortunate to escape the clip with her hair intact.
In a horrific incident, two spider monkeys seized a young girl by her hair after she repeatedly banged their enclosures at a zoo.

A video that was initially published on TikTok depicted the girl approaching the monkey enclosure with her phone in one hand and her other hand swinging towards the barrier that kept the monkeys at bay.

Moments later, one of the monkeys is seen reaching over the enclosure’s chain-link fence and pulling the screaming girl towards them.

Then, a boy is seen separating the girl from the spider monkey. Additionally, he is seen waving a T-shirt at the animal in an attempt to scare it away.

Fortunately, the girl gets to escape. However, that wasn’t the end, as mere seconds later the girl walked directly by the monkeys in their cage and ended up near enough for them to grab her by the hair once more.

Watch the video here:

A second monkey is also seen reaching over the fence and snatching the girl’s hair at this time.

The girl was fortunate to escape the clip with her hair intact.

She was able to escape from the monkeys before the video concluded. The Unknown is the place where the video was recorded.

