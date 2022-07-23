Viral: Traffic police stop cars as a tiger crosses the highway

Advertisement
  • Footage of traffic police stopping traffic to let a tiger cross the road has gone viral.
  • IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video online, and people love it.
  • Some users say that the video was shot in Brahmapuri, Maharashtra.
A touching video of traffic police stopping cars at a light so a tiger could pass has been posted online. The IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video online, and people love it.

On both sides of the road, traffic police officers can be seen stopping drivers at a signal in the now-famous video. In fact, a tiger was trying to cross the road. The animal was able to cross because the police helped at the right time. The most amazing thing about the clip is how calm the tiger was and how all the vehicles waited for it.

Read the post’s caption, “Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location.”

Check out the popular video here:

After the video was posted online, it got more than 86,000 views. Netizens were happy after seeing the video, so they went to the comments section to say what they thought.

Check out the reactions below:

Earlier, on July 2, Oklahoma City Zoo welcomed twin Sumatran tiger cubs. They’re bonding with mom.

Lola had her first cub at 4:31 a.m. and her second at 4:49 a.m.

The zoo reported Wednesday that Lola and her kids are doing well and can nurse.

In a few weeks, vets will weigh and measure the cubs, according to the statement.

Tyler Boyd, the zoo’s carnivore curator, said Lola is a devoted and attentive mother. She underwent ultrasounds and training sessions, he claimed. This has helped caretakers prepare for cubs.

Poaching is a major problem, notes Fauna & Flora International. Rare large cat skin, bones, and canine teeth however sought after as status symbols and in traditional East Asian medicine, the association adds.

