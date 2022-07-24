Viral: Two peacocks open feathers together, mesmerising netizens

When a peacock sees a peahen in front of him, he opens his feathers and dances.

Netizens were blown away by the video.

You may have heard that “peacocks dance when it rains,” which isn’t true. Peacocks don’t dance when it rains; they do it to find a mate. This saying is well-known because the monsoon season is when peacocks mate. So, peacocks just spread their feathers or dance to get peahens to mate with them. When a peahen sees a peacock spread his feathers, she decides if he would be a good partner for her.

Two peacocks opening their feathers at the same time is a beautiful sight that is going viral. The Instagram page “yourlifenature” posted the video. The reel has been watched 30 million times and liked 960 thousand times.

In the video, a large cage holds several beautiful peafowl. Like the Indian peafowl, when a blue peacock sees a blue peahen in front of him, he opens his feathers and starts dancing. A white peacock looks up and sees a white peahen in front of him. He spreads his feathers. Netizens were completely blown away by the video, and they said the beautiful view made their day.

