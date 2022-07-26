Viral Video: A boy dances to Kacha Badam on another level

The Bengali song “Kacha Badam” is one of the most popular internet memes.

A video of boys dancing to the song on their way to school has gone viral.

The video was posted on Instagram by a popular page called RVCJ Media.

We’ve seen a lot of internet trends, but nothing went crazy popular and went viral like Kacha Badam. Even though there are new trends and challenges every day, some of them, like Kacha Badam and Manike Mahe Hithe, have been around for a long time and ruled the internet.

Even though it’s been months, people still talk about the Bengali song “Kacha Badam.” A video of a group of young boys dancing to the song on their way to school has gone viral. As soon as the boy in front starts moving to the beat and doing the hook step perfectly, his friends follow suit.

The video was posted on Instagram by a popular page called RVCJ Media

The video has gone viral, and people loved the fun dance. Many of them wrote laughing emojis and other amused comments in the comments section. One user joked, ”Ladkiyon se toh achha hi kar rha h,” and another said, “Ultra pro Max craze.” A third person wrote, ”Bro pass ho gya hai exam me,” and a fourth said, ”Sabash beta bahut badhiya.”

Check out more reactions below:

One of the biggest viral trends of 2022 was called “Kacha Badam.” It all started with a peanut seller from West Bengal named Bhuban Badyakar. He wrote a catchy song to sell his peanuts, and it went viral overnight. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat made a remix of the song that went viral on Instagram and got actors and social media stars to dance to its upbeat beats.

