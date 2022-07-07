Viral Video: Adorable cat wears cute slippers

Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Video of a cat wearing flip-flops is one of the most popular animal videos on the Internet.
  • The video has been seen by 7.3 million people and retweeted more than 37,000 times.
  • Researchers have shown that watching videos of cute animals makes people feel calmer and less stressed.
The Internet has a lot of funny animal videos, but dog and cat videos are by far the most popular. Cats are one of the cutest animals, and it’s fun to watch them do funny things and get into trouble. Not only that, but it was also funny. If you are looking for something fun to watch today, this video of a cat in flip-flops will be a lot of fun. The cat is completely focused on eating while standing on a chair and wearing green and yellow Hawaiian slippers. It looks so cute because the slipper is the right size for the cat’s tiny feet.

A Twitter account called Abyss Nature posted the video and said, “I lost everything with this kitty wearing Hawaiian flip flops.”

The video was first shared by a user named Ana Emerich. It was seen by 7.3 million people and retweeted more than 37,000 times.

Check out the video below:

The video has been seen by a lot of people, and they liked it. Since yesterday, when the video was shared, it has gotten more than 260 likes and 50 shares.

Take a look at the reactions below:

Animal videos are the best way to get rid of stress. And that’s why animal videos are the most popular and most watched videos on the internet: they make us happy and make us feel good. People say that watching cute pet videos every day is good for their mental health. These videos are a great way to cheer up. Researchers have shown that watching videos of cute or funny animals or birds makes people feel calmer and less stressed.

