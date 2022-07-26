Viral Video: Adorable girl copies adults dance steps

A little girl follows adult dancing steps perfectly and is very sure of herself.

It wouldn’t be surprising if she becomes a great dancer when she grows up.

Some people praised her dancing and said she was very talented.

Advertisement

A video of an adorable little girl copies and dancing like an adult is going viral because it is so cute. At the beginning of the video, a teacher shows a group of adults how to dance.

Kids are smart, and most of what they learn comes from watching what adults do. People often find these cute people acting like them.

As she stands in front of the teacher, the adorable little girl watches them closely. She isn’t shy, and she does each step perfectly, showing that she is very sure of herself. She follows their steps perfectly and dances very easily. It wouldn’t be surprising if she becomes a great dancer when she grows up.

@TheFigen posted the good video on Twitter with the caption “Some are born with rhythm.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Amateur lead dancer. Super imitation ability！😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/4I5fAiHZKC — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) May 15, 2022

People can’t help but smile when they see the video, and the cute girl is getting lots of love in the comments. Some people praised her dancing and said she was very talented.

Check out the netizens’ reactions below:

Oh my goodness, she is so adorable https://t.co/EHrIvgUjtE — Paula 🇺🇸 (@pc_mj1981) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

Never in my life have I been able to do this even for 5 five seconds. https://t.co/q1CmZ3G0rP — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) May 17, 2022

Advertisement She’s got them moves down! https://t.co/ZZJBlIfL5Y — James McNamara (@jmcthefirst) May 18, 2022

children's observation is very strong what ever we do infront of them they replicate us #childbrain #ChildrensDay #music https://t.co/7cTQfnibn1 — Rakesh (@justrocky786) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video: A boy dances to Kacha Badam on another level The Bengali song "Kacha Badam" is one of the most popular internet...