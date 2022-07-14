Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral video: Animal lover throws banana feast for monkeys

Viral video: Animal lover throws banana feast for monkeys

Articles
Advertisement
Viral video: Animal lover throws banana feast for monkeys

A man throws a banana feast for monkeys – Screengrab/Twitter (Creature of God)

Advertisement
  • A man treats monkeys to a banana feast.
  • The video has gone viral right after uploading.
  • More than 1.5 million people have viewed it.
Advertisement

Bananas are a favorite meal of monkeys. In the video going viral, we can see an animal lover throws a banana feast for mangoes; the video is going viral. In the 15-second video, the generous man unlocks his car’s trunk, which is full of bananas. In seconds, an army of hungry monkeys gathers and eats bananas. He not only throws bananas for the monkeys but also bags of other food items. Many people’s hearts have been warmed by the footage of these monkeys feasting on their treat.

This video has been published by a Twitter account called Creature of God, with a comment that reads, “Happy Sunday.”

Advertisement

1.5 million people have viewed and retweeted the video. Animal lovers, in particular, have praised the video’s thoughtfulness. One person said, “Love this,” but others had mixed opinions.

Also Read

Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch
Dog claims its spot from another in a hilarious way, watch

A dog can be seen lying on another one. The clip got...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story