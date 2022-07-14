Viral video: Animal lover throws banana feast for monkeys

A man treats monkeys to a banana feast.

The video has gone viral right after uploading.

More than 1.5 million people have viewed it.

Bananas are a favorite meal of monkeys. In the video going viral, we can see an animal lover throws a banana feast for mangoes; the video is going viral. In the 15-second video, the generous man unlocks his car’s trunk, which is full of bananas. In seconds, an army of hungry monkeys gathers and eats bananas. He not only throws bananas for the monkeys but also bags of other food items. Many people’s hearts have been warmed by the footage of these monkeys feasting on their treat.

This video has been published by a Twitter account called Creature of God, with a comment that reads, “Happy Sunday.”

1.5 million people have viewed and retweeted the video. Animal lovers, in particular, have praised the video’s thoughtfulness. One person said, “Love this,” but others had mixed opinions.

