Viral video: Baby playing with little kitten wins viewers hearts

A video of a baby playing with a little kitten goes viral on the internet.

Both were seen playing on the floor.

It has won millions of hearts.

Animal and infant videos are the best stress relievers. Adorable videos of puppies, kittens, and newborn elephants trotting melt the heart and make you smile. If you’re searching for something entertaining to watch today, you’ll adore this clip of a cute baby girl playing with a little kitten.

A young girl and a small cat can be seen in the video interacting and playing on the floor. The cat is not interested in being petted by the baby. For a while, the two enjoy mocking and taunting each other in this manner. Video sent to Instagram account vogue bombaee with the caption “Cute baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by makeup fashion & Me (@vogue_bombaee)

Millions of people have shown their admiration for this video by leaving comments full of emoticons, indicating that they found it adorable. One user commented, “So cute Babu.” Another viewer was not amused and questioned, “What is wrong with this child’s parents to allow this?? No way is this funny at all.

