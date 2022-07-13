Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral video: Baby playing with little kitten wins viewers hearts

Viral video: Baby playing with little kitten wins viewers hearts

Articles
Advertisement
Viral video: Baby playing with little kitten wins viewers hearts

Screengrabs from Instagram

Advertisement
  • A video of a baby playing with a little kitten goes viral on the internet.
  • Both were seen playing on the floor.
  • It has won millions of hearts.
Advertisement

Animal and infant videos are the best stress relievers. Adorable videos of puppies, kittens, and newborn elephants trotting melt the heart and make you smile. If you’re searching for something entertaining to watch today, you’ll adore this clip of a cute baby girl playing with a little kitten.

A young girl and a small cat can be seen in the video interacting and playing on the floor. The cat is not interested in being petted by the baby. For a while, the two enjoy mocking and taunting each other in this manner. Video sent to Instagram account vogue bombaee with the caption “Cute baby.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by makeup fashion & Me (@vogue_bombaee)

Advertisement

Millions of people have shown their admiration for this video by leaving comments full of emoticons, indicating that they found it adorable. One user commented, “So cute Babu.” Another viewer was not amused and questioned, “What is wrong with this child’s parents to allow this?? No way is this funny at all.

Also Read

Mother elephant loves for protects her calf from rain, Watch
Mother elephant loves for protects her calf from rain, Watch

Mother elephant acts as a shield to keep her calf from getting...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story