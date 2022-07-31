Advertisement
Viral Video: Barber slaps man during haircut for humorous reason

Screengrabs from a video shared by SAKHT LOGG on Instagram

  • A barber is seen in the video placing a sheet around the neck of a customer who came in for a haircut.
  • When the barber removes the scarf from the man’s head, he discovers that he is bald.
  • The barber becomes enraged and gives the bald man a hard slap.
A video that went viral on social media shows a barber slapping a man in the head during a haircut for lying to him.

The funny video was put on Instagram by a meme page, where it has been seen more than 30,000 times.

A barber is seen in the video placing a sheet around the neck of a customer who came in for a haircut.

A customer could be seen sitting next to the barber, awaiting his time to receive a haircut, while another customer recorded the barber beginning to cut the man’s hair.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by SAKHT LOGG 🔥 (@sakhtlogg)

When the barber removes the scarf from the man’s head, he discovers that he is bald.

The barber becomes enraged and gives the bald man a hard slap for wasting his time.

Then, he ejects him from the salon and moves on to the next client.

