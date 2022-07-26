Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Brave construction worker wins viewers’ hearts

Viral Video: Brave construction worker wins viewers’ hearts

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Brave construction worker wins viewers’ hearts

Screengrabs from a video shared on reddit.com

Advertisement
  • A video of a construction worker hauling a massive metal beam while working on a skyscraper has emerged on the Internet.
  • The short clip depicts the man lifting the massive steel beam nonchalantly from a scaffold.
  • Since its distribution, the video has left Internet users gagging at the terrifying task.
Advertisement

A video shows a construction worker working on a skyscraper and moving a huge metal beam.

The Reddit-posted video shows a man calmly carrying a massive steel beam while working at a dizzying height from a scaffold.

Also Read

Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral
Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral

A video of penguins in the Antarctic has gone viral on social...

“Have to be very brave and not afraid of heights to do this job!” the post’s caption should be read.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Since its distribution, the video has left Internet users gagging at the terrifying task.

While one person remarked, “Even if I was offered a million dollars, I don’t think my legs would actually move lol and I would 100% be crying. Full panic attack,” said another, “Dude, his whole life depends on one piece of metal on his strap.”

A third responded, “I’d pass out and be hanging from the rope.” “Just watching this makes me feel sick,” stated the fourth commenter.

Also Read

Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel
Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

The video was shared on Instagram by Sakshi Jain and has been...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story