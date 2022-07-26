Viral Video: Brave construction worker wins viewers’ hearts

A video of a construction worker hauling a massive metal beam while working on a skyscraper has emerged on the Internet.

The short clip depicts the man lifting the massive steel beam nonchalantly from a scaffold.

Since its distribution, the video has left Internet users gagging at the terrifying task.

The Reddit-posted video shows a man calmly carrying a massive steel beam while working at a dizzying height from a scaffold.

“Have to be very brave and not afraid of heights to do this job!” the post’s caption should be read.

Watch the video here:

While one person remarked, “Even if I was offered a million dollars, I don’t think my legs would actually move lol and I would 100% be crying. Full panic attack,” said another, “Dude, his whole life depends on one piece of metal on his strap.”

A third responded, “I’d pass out and be hanging from the rope.” “Just watching this makes me feel sick,” stated the fourth commenter.

