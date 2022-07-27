Viral: Video of a man travelling globe with three cats has captivated Internet
Cats are often fascinated by random objects. This Reddit-shared video depicts an event in which two cats get intrigued by playing with a frying pan.
The posted video is accompanied by a simple caption. It states, “Cats Fascinated by Spinning Pan.”
The first scene of the video depicts two cats sitting on a table with a whirling frying pan between them.
The cats continue to observe the implement with the utmost interest. At one point, the pan stops spinning, so one of the cats gives it a gentle kick to continue the amusement.
Take a look at the video:
Additionally, the share has prompted numerous types of comments.
“That pan is gonna come off that table at some point, and you probably aren’t going to see either of those cats for a few days after that happens. Lol,” a Reddit user joked.
“Second cat is just enjoying the show! Kept waiting for him to jump in there but nope my bro got this,” said another.
“I too, would be fascinated by a spinning pan,” said a third individual.
A fourth said, “I love that it gets stopped but the kitty just starts spinning again.”
