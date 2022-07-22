Viral Video: Cute boy smiles for photo

A video of a little boy getting his passport photo taken goes viral on social media.

The video has been posted on Instagram with the caption "Kid giving his all for passport photos".

So far, more than 18.5 million people have watched the video and more than 1.3 million people like it.

On social media, people are falling in love with a video of a cute boy getting his passport photo taken. The boy’s mother took him to a studio to get his picture taken.

In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen telling the little boy to stand straight in front of a white background and pose for the picture. However, as soon as the photographer starts to work, the little boy shows his teeth, says “cheese,” and smiles widely.

Take a look at the video!

You can see the photographer saying, “very good photo but no teeth.” The video has been posted on Instagram with the caption “Kid giving his all for passport photos.”

People have said nice things about the little boy in the comments section.

As one user said, “the no teeth rule on id or passport pics is so unnecessary, like what is your problem if someone wants to smile on it,” Another said, “who made the rule we shouldn’t smile when getting our passports taken,” third person just said, “He’s cute.”

