Viral video: Elephant rescued thanks to CPR performed by man

A heart-wrenching video captured the moment when a big mother elephant was rescued when a group of vets, national park staff, and volunteers had to administer CPR while her young cried in pain.
The team rescued a young elephant and its mother from a manhole in Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand on Wednesday.
The 1-year-old calf slipped into a drain hole, and the mother wouldn’t leave its side, park officials said.
The rescue team used anesthetic shots to sedate the anxious mother elephant when they arrived, but the disturbance caused her to tumble partly down the hole.
However, the elephant youngster was able to nurse from its mother, which helped calm it somewhat.
The rescuers utilized a crane to hoist the mother to safety, but she fainted due to stress. The footage showed staff personnel performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the elephant by leaping on its body.
The calf yelled out and sought to leave the hole as it rushed to its mother, but it slid in the muck and fell.
As part of the crew worked to save the mother, a construction digger was used to free the infant.
The baby elephant raced to its mother’s side as soon as the rescue operations were successful. The mother elephant stood to comfort her baby while the team hurriedly retreated to allow the family to return to the wild in peace.
