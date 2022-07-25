Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

The video was shared on Instagram by Sakshi Jain and has been viewed more than 53 million times.

It shows an elephant gently prodding a sleeping woman with its trunk in a Chiang Mai, Thailand hotel room.

Emojis of love and longing abound in the comments area.

A viral video captured the endearing moment when a sleeping woman was awakened by an elephant in her hotel room.

Shared on Instagram by content producer Sakshi Jain, the video begins with a sleeping woman in a hotel bed being gently prodded with its trunk by a curious elephant.

Ms Jain added in the caption, “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even more better that you can walk, feed, bath and play with them close up. This experience was something different.“

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Jain (@saakshijaain)

“When I felt that air blow from her trunk. Wake-up call from this cutie,” the text on the video should be read.

More than 53 million people have seen it, and 220,000 people have liked it since it was shared. Emojis of love and longing abound in the comments area.

While one user wrote, “That’s such an awesome experience. What more could one wish to treasure those memories forever,” another said, “It’s beautiful. But if it was me, I would have screamed louder and ‘RUN’ out of the room without a second thought!“

