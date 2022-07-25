Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Elephant wakes up a woman at Thailand hotel

Screengrabs from a video shared bysaakshijaain on Instagram

Advertisement
  • The video was shared on Instagram by Sakshi Jain and has been viewed more than 53 million times.
  • It shows an elephant gently prodding a sleeping woman with its trunk in a Chiang Mai, Thailand hotel room.
  • Emojis of love and longing abound in the comments area.
Advertisement

A viral video captured the endearing moment when a sleeping woman was awakened by an elephant in her hotel room.

Shared on Instagram by content producer Sakshi Jain, the video begins with a sleeping woman in a hotel bed being gently prodded with its trunk by a curious elephant.

Ms Jain added in the caption, “This resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand has elephants waking you up instead of the reception call or your alarms. Even more better that you can walk, feed, bath and play with them close up. This experience was something different.

Also Read

Viral: Spider monkeys grab girl’s hair as she strikes enclosure
Viral: Spider monkeys grab girl’s hair as she strikes enclosure

Two spider monkeys grabbed a young girl by her hair after she...

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sakshi Jain (@saakshijaain)

“When I felt that air blow from her trunk. Wake-up call from this cutie,” the text on the video should be read.

More than 53 million people have seen it, and 220,000 people have liked it since it was shared. Emojis of love and longing abound in the comments area.

Advertisement

While one user wrote, “That’s such an awesome experience. What more could one wish to treasure those memories forever,” another said, It’s beautiful. But if it was me, I would have screamed louder and ‘RUN’ out of the room without a second thought!

Also Read

Baby tries chocolate for first time, see his reaction
Baby tries chocolate for first time, see his reaction

The video was posted on Instagram and has been going viral. Shows...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story