Viral Video: Funny dance of 3 men to Barso Re

Hari Muniyappan and Vikkals Vikram posted the video on Instagram.

It has been seen a whopping 21.6 million times.

They brought back a typical Annual Day scene from the 1990s.

Advertisement

This crazy viral video is a great way to remember the good old days and have a good laugh at the same time. So, a group of men tried to recreate a school event from the 1990s. And, at the very least, it’s funny. Hari Muniyappan and Vikkals Vikram posted the clip on Instagram, where it has been seen a whopping 21.6 million times.

Hari and his friends danced in the video to Guru’s famous song Barso Re. They brought back a typical Annual Day scene from the 1990s. Like before, one of them knew all the steps, but the other forgot them all because he or she was so nervous. Another one of their friends joined in and kicked with gusto a piece of cloth that had fallen on the floor. The trouble that was made is just too real and funny.

Check out the popular video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hari Vikkals (@hari_._muniyappan) Advertisement

Isn’t it funny? Well, netizens agreed, and the comments section was full of laughing faces. After seeing the funny clip, the internet was also hit with a wave of nostalgia.

Take a look at reactions below:

Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal sings the song “Barso Re” from the 2007 movie “Guru.”

Also Read Viral Video: Mexico mayor marries alligator kisses bride after ceremony The mayor of a small town in Mexico got married on Thursday...