Viral video: Girl slaps boy after heated argument, takes internet by storm

A girl slaps a man on a train.

They argued about the shirt’s price.

Viewers were amazed to see this.

A video has gone viral on the internet where a girl slaps a boy after a heated argument between them. This took viewers by surprise.

The girl asserted that she purchased a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1,000, but the boy argued that it could not have cost more than Rs 150. The female becomes enraged and punches the boy in response. Even when the boy issues a caution and mentions that it is a public place, the girl does not hesitate to raise her hand. Eventually, the boy also struck the girl.

It is currently unclear whether this video is a joke or whether the two were actually fighting. A Twitter user posted the shocking video to his Twitter account.

“Girlfriend pulls out boyfriend, video goes viral in Delhi Metro.” (Translated)

