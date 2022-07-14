Viral video: Kitten secretly enters baby’s room, plays with toys

Screengrab from a video posted by u/vladgrinch on Reddit

A small kitten broke into a baby’s room.

It woke up the baby by all the ruckus.

Reddit users found all of it hilarious.

This kitten secretly enters a baby’s and just plays with just play with toys.

This adorable video was captured by a baby monitor and submitted to Reddit’s “Aww” subreddit. Over a hundred thousand people voted up the post “This cat is always breaking into the baby’s room.” Actually, most people sided with the feline.

The monitor filmed a kitten in the crib with a sleeping baby behind it. The cat pawed at the plush animal mobile as if it were its toy.

The baby was eventually awakened by all the ruckus. It was fortunate that the parents were keeping an eye on everything.

Commenters on Reddit found the whole thing to be hilarious:

“I don’t understand why they’d put what is obviously a cat toy above the baby’s bed?” a person wrote.

“Honestly can’t blame the cat. Soft bed? Dangly toys in reach to play with? This is kitty heaven!” another commented.

“You mean sometimes the baby uses the cats room against the cats wishes,” someone added.

“Get the cat his own little crib with its own heated pad and mobile,” a user suggested.

“God bless this fine feline for safety testing the baby’s mobile! Where do I hire one to test out mobiles in my area? If it goes well, I think we might have something here,” a Redditor joked.

