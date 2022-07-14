Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral video: Kitten secretly enters baby’s room, plays with toys

Viral video: Kitten secretly enters baby’s room, plays with toys

Articles
Advertisement
Viral video: Kitten secretly enters baby’s room, plays with toys

Screengrab from a video posted by u/vladgrinch on Reddit

Advertisement
  • A small kitten broke into a baby’s room.
  • It woke up the baby by all the ruckus.
  • Reddit users found all of it hilarious.
Advertisement

This kitten secretly enters a baby’s and just plays with just play with toys.

This adorable video was captured by a baby monitor and submitted to Reddit’s “Aww” subreddit. Over a hundred thousand people voted up the post “This cat is always breaking into the baby’s room.” Actually, most people sided with the feline.

The monitor filmed a kitten in the crib with a sleeping baby behind it. The cat pawed at the plush animal mobile as if it were its toy.

The baby was eventually awakened by all the ruckus. It was fortunate that the parents were keeping an eye on everything.

Also Read

Can you spot cat in the picture among women?
Can you spot cat in the picture among women?

Can you spot the cat in the picture below? You can see...

Advertisement

Commenters on Reddit found the whole thing to be hilarious:

“I don’t understand why they’d put what is obviously a cat toy above the baby’s bed?” a person wrote.

“Honestly can’t blame the cat. Soft bed? Dangly toys in reach to play with? This is kitty heaven!” another commented.

“You mean sometimes the baby uses the cats room against the cats wishes,” someone added.

“Get the cat his own little crib with its own heated pad and mobile,” a user suggested.

“God bless this fine feline for safety testing the baby’s mobile! Where do I hire one to test out mobiles in my area? If it goes well, I think we might have something here,” a Redditor joked.

Advertisement

Also Read

Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral
Video of passengers from Victoria thanking their bus driver goes viral

Passengers thanks the bus driver in Victoria. A person named Corinn Carlson...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story