Viral Video: Little boy dances after falling from his bicycle

Screengrabs from a video shared by @TheFigen on Twitter

A video of a little boy hysterically dances after falling off his bicycle is going viral on the internet. The Tuesday-posted video has already amassed more than five million views and more than 200,000 likes.

The video begins with a child riding a bicycle. Seconds later, he loses his equilibrium and falls to the ground.

Instead of being unhappy or sobbing, the kid stands up and begins to dance in a cute manner.

“This should be your reaction when life challenges you!” the post’s caption should be read.

Watch the video here:

This should be your reaction when life challenges you! 👍😂😂pic.twitter.com/LusfAgVe96 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022

Internet users are in awe of the video as the comment area is swamped with heart emoticons. Several people also referred to the child as a “legend,” while others referred to him as a “rockstar.”

“That is the best venting example. This little dude says it all,” wrote one.

“That’s one resilient kid! A tough cutie!” added one more.

A third observer remarked, “I love his energy!” “That’s how you bounce back everybody,” remarked the fourth.

