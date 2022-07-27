Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral Video: Little boy dances after falling from his bicycle

Articles
Screengrabs from a video shared by @TheFigen on Twitter

  • A video of a child dancing hysterically after falling off his bicycle is going viral on the internet.
  • The Tuesday-posted video has already amassed more than five million views and more than 200,000 likes.
  • Internet users are in awe of the video as the comment area is swamped with heart emoticons.
A video of a little boy hysterically dances after falling off his bicycle is going viral on the internet. The Tuesday-posted video has already amassed more than five million views and more than 200,000 likes.

The video begins with a child riding a bicycle. Seconds later, he loses his equilibrium and falls to the ground.

Instead of being unhappy or sobbing, the kid stands up and begins to dance in a cute manner.

“This should be your reaction when life challenges you!” the post’s caption should be read.

Watch the video here:

Internet users are in awe of the video as the comment area is swamped with heart emoticons. Several people also referred to the child as a “legend,” while others referred to him as a “rockstar.”

“That is the best venting example. This little dude says it all,” wrote one.

“That’s one resilient kid! A tough cutie!” added one more.

A third observer remarked, “I love his energy!” “That’s how you bounce back everybody,” remarked the fourth.

