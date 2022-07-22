Viral Video: Man draws with both hands without looking at blackboard

The world is full of talented people, and many of them amaze us with their amazing skills. You may have seen a lot of people paint with both hands, but this person took it a step further.

In the video, a man is seen sitting against a blackboard with his back to the camera. Then, he starts to draw the shapes of two faces at the same time, without even looking. After that, he works on each picture’s small details one at a time, making sure they are all in perfect sync. As many people have said, it looks like he was looking into a mirror.

The video was posted on Facebook!

As one user wrote, “Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great,” while another user wrote, “Great artist I am shocked and speechless,” a third user said, “Adbhut kala ko naman (Hailing this unique talent).”

