Edition: English
Edition: English

Viral Video: Man draws with both hands without looking at blackboard

Articles
  • A man draws on a blackboard with both hands and without looking at it.
  • The video has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views.
  • It looks like he was looking into a mirror as he works on each picture’s details one by one.
In the video that is going viral, a man draws on a blackboard with both hands and without looking at it.

The world is full of talented people, and many of them amaze us with their amazing skills. You may have seen a lot of people paint with both hands, but this person took it a step further.

In the video, a man is seen sitting against a blackboard with his back to the camera. Then, he starts to draw the shapes of two faces at the same time, without even looking. After that, he works on each picture’s small details one at a time, making sure they are all in perfect sync. As many people have said, it looks like he was looking into a mirror.

The video was posted on Facebook!

People are amazed by his skill because the video has gone viral. There have been more than 1.5 million views and a few comments on the video.

As one user wrote, “Amazing unbelievable n awesome synchronization of hands fingers movement with imagination so appropriately. Great,” while another user wrote, “Great artist I am shocked and speechless,” a third user said, “Adbhut kala ko naman (Hailing this unique talent).”

