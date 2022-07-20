Viral Video: Man teaches tie knot hack in ten seconds

Screengrabs from a video shared by @Mirexshotz on Twitter

A video that has gone viral online demonstrates an “easy” way to knot a tie in 10 seconds.

The video has over 9 million views.

Some believed the hack to be valuable, while others were sceptical and said it was still difficult.

There are two types of people on the globe. One group knows how to knot a tie, whereas the other does not.

Some people can tie a variety of knots, while others are ignorant.

A video that has gone extremely viral online demonstrates an "easy" way to tie a tie in seconds.

The video has been viewed more than 9 million times, and people on the internet have had many different reactions to it.

Mirex Mosez uploaded on Twitter the now-viral video. In the brief video, a man can be seen wrapping a tie around his hand three times before tying a knot.

He demonstrated the “easy” trick by tying two distinct ties in a matter of seconds. A timer is also visible in the video’s upper right corner.

“I never knew knotting a tie was this easy,” reads the post’s caption.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement I never knew knotting a tie was this easy 😩 pic.twitter.com/o3PRKkTqBn — Mirex Mosez 📸🕊 (@Mirexshotz) July 18, 2022

The viral video elicited several responses from internet users. While some believed the hack to be quite valuable, others were sceptical and stated that it was still difficult.

