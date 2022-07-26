Viral Video: Monkey sits on a rope and eating bananas like a boss

Screengrabs from a video shared by @guldurbakalim on Twitter

We are all aware that monkeys are naughty animals who often replicate human behaviour.

They are quick learners and may pick up a great deal simply by observing humans.

A video of this type depicts a monkey having the time of his life as he relaxes on a rope while wearing sunglasses and eating a banana.

It appears like the monkey is enjoying a well-earned vacation.

The monkey is depicted in a calm pose atop the rope, holding a bunch of bananas in his hand. He has also placed flowers on his head.

The video was posted on Figen’s Twitter account with the remark, “He knows how to enjoy life!”

Watch the video here:

this year my holiday is going like this

😍♥️🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GQnHsro8Db — güldür güldür (@guldurbakalim) July 24, 2022

The video has gone viral, with over 14,000 retweets and three million views.

A user remarked, “I wonder who gave him the money for his shades. I gotta get the name of his sugar momma/daddy.“

Someone else remarked, “Good morning everyone. I wish you a happy and chilled Tuesday and hope you enjoy it just as this dude does.“

A third said, “Alpha energy right here! LMAO!“

