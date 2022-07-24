Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral Video: Moscow chess robot breaks boy’s finger

Articles
  • A robot breaks a boy’s finger during Russia’s Moscow Chess Open.
  • The youngster moved too quickly and did not notice that he had to wait for the machine to finish.
  • Christopher is among Moscow’s 30 strongest chess players up to 9 years old.
In a viral video, a robot attacks a youngster. The incident happened July 19 during Russia’s Moscow Chess Open. A chess-playing robot breaks a boy’s finger in the video. The boy moved too quickly without waiting for the machine to finish.

The clip shows the kid’s fingers being stuck by the robot until a woman helps him. Three men intercede and free the boy’s finger.

The boy’s fingers were fractured, according to the vice president of the Russian Chess Federation, Sergey Smagin.

Watch below:

“The boy is all right. They put a plaster cast on the finger to heal faster. Yes, there are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them and, when he made a move, did not notice that he had to wait. This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall,” he said.

Christopher is among Moscow’s 30 strongest chess players up to 9 years old, according to state-TV Baza.

As per the Russian media, “The robot did not like such a hurry – he grabbed the boy’s index finger and squeezed it hard,” they added, “The people around rushed to help and pulled out the finger of the young player, but the fracture could not be avoided.”

The chess robot reportedly beat Christopher three times in a row.

