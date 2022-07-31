Advertisement
Articles
Viral video of Bhangra dancers perform to Sidhu Moose Wala 'Levels'

Screengrab from a video shared by Bhangra Empire on Instagram

  • Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot by sharpshooters in Punjab on May 29.
  • A video of dancers performing Bhangra to his song Levels has gone viral on the Internet.
  • The video received more than 2 million views after being distributed online.
Although Sidhu Moose Wala has died away, his legacy lives on. The musician was fatally shot by sharpshooters in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

Numerous tributes from throughout the world have flowed in and continue to pour in.

Drake even donned a white T-shirt bearing the deceased artist’s name.

And now, a group of exceptionally gifted dancers performing Bhangra to his iconic song Levels has gone viral on the Internet. Moreover, it is obviously too excellent to pass up.

The now-viral video was published on Instagram by a page called the Bhangra Empire.

In the short clip, traditional-attired men and women can be seen dancing Bhangra to the infectious rhythms of Sidhu Moose Wala’s song.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bhangra Empire (@bhangraempire)

Their incredible moves and coordination will make you want to watch the clip over and over again.

The video received more than 2 million views after being distributed online. People on the Internet were blown away by how well they did, and they said so in the comments section.

“Loved every second of it,” one person remarked.

Another user added, “The best video.”

View the comments here:

