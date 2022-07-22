Advertisement
Viral Video of kids cute skit teaches valuable lessons

Viral Video of kids cute skit teaches valuable lessons

  • The video has been watched more than a million times.
  • Students acted out a scene from a bus ride in their classroom for the 27-second clip.
  • People on the internet had a lot to say about the lesson that the kids learned.
If you teach children to be kind and caring when they are very young, they are likely to remember these valuable lessons for the rest of their lives. You must be wondering why we are suddenly talking about this. Well, an online video of little kids learning about being kind and how to behave on public transportation has gone viral. The video has been watched more than a million times, and you should watch it today.

A woman named Figen posted the now-famous video on Twitter. A group of young students acted out a scene from a bus ride in their classroom for the 27-second clip. One little boy drove the car, and the other kids sat in the back as passengers. The students who pretended to be commuters learned a valuable lesson about being kind to people in need, like an old man and a woman who was pregnant.

A student gave up his seat for an old man, and a little boy moved to make room for a woman who was pregnant. So sweet, no?

The post’s caption says, “This is great education.”

Check out the popular video here:

People on the internet had a lot to say about the video. They liked the lesson that the kids learned at such a young age.

Here are the comments:

