Viral Video of shocking fist fight between 2 families 

Two families fought at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Onlookers filmed the shocking fight, which went viral online.

TikTok removed the video, but it spread on Twitter and Facebook.

Ten people yelled and hit each other in the video. The clip shows children crying while adults shout for help. After the fight, one man was barefoot and another’s T-shirt was torn.

Security and law enforcement broke up the two groups and took them to the park’s security office. After the fight was stopped, at least one man was hospitalised.

Watch below:

Massive brawl at Disney world In Orlando Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/vgKIRE0csq — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 21, 2022

According to reports, two families fought at Magic Kingdom in Orlando while waiting in line for Mickey’s PhilharMagic theatre. Another family blocked a family member who left the line to get her phone.

The girl’s family confronted the other family at the theatre exit, saying, “We don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.”

Both groups began yelling and using profanity as they drew closer. It became a street brawl outside the theatre.

During the pandemic, fights have increased at Orlando’s Disneyland.

