Viral Video: Speeding car drives in front of emergency vehicle

Ambulance Life put out a dashcam video of a white Toyota Etios in front of an emergency truck.

The sedan drives fast down the highway, avoiding cars, motorcycles, and trucks.

After a few minutes, it slides on the wet road and spins out of control.

It is against the law to get in the way of an emergency vehicle, but cars often refuse to move. A car that was blocking an ambulance and trying to pull stunt slides away. A video from Kerala has made people angry online.

Ambulance Life put out a dashcam video of a white Toyota Etios in front of an emergency vehicle. A siren goes off as a car speeds through heavy rain.

The driver of the ambulance keeps the siren going because he thinks the other car will move over, but it stays in the same lane. The sedan drives fast down the highway, avoiding cars, motorcycles, and trucks. After a few minutes, it slides on the wet road.

The driver loses control of the car, and it spins out of control before hitting a barrier. The video doesn’t show if anyone in the car or the driver was hurt.

People on social media liked how the ambulance driver kept a safe distance while driving fast, but they didn’t like how the car driver was speeding for no reason in the rain.

Many drivers told others to check their tyres before it rained so they wouldn’t hydroplane. Others asked for harsh punishments for dangerous drivers.

