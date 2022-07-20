Viral Video: This musical chairs game ended wrong

Viral: Man teases mom by serving wash scrubber-made French toast
Nnamdi Anunobi's Instagram video shows him making French toast with a wash...
Who does not like an exciting game of musical chairs? From adult gatherings to children’s birthday celebrations, musical chairs is a popular activity.
When two people play it during a bridal shower, however, events took an unexpected turn.
Not to worry, nothing negative occurred. However, the twist at the end has netizens in stitches, so you should not miss this viral video.
Now, This is the video that has now gone viral. In the 10-minute film, a man and a woman are seen playing musical chairs during the bridal shower.
In the final round, they were moved around the remaining chairs while music played in the background.
Watch the video here:
This final round of musical chairs came to an absolutely perfect ending 😂 pic.twitter.com/SUeBfpjpdU
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022
As soon as the music stopped and the man was going to grab the chair, the woman immediately dragged it to herself and sat down. It’s amusing, isn’t it?
The post’s description reads, “This final round of musical chairs came to an absolutely perfect ending.”
The video received more than one lakh views after being posted online. Netizens couldn’t help but laugh out loud and shared their ideas in the comments area.
An individual wrote, “Game for the games.”
Another user remarked, “She had her shoes off. She’s not losing.“
View the comments here:
Advertisement
Rugged 🤣
— #Abolish🍀🏴🃏🔗🧾 (@WakeupNow010) July 19, 2022
Spot on!!
— gypsy89 💉💉💉 (@sarcasticme_89) July 19, 2022
Game for the games! 🤣 https://t.co/TYdLDFZaCi
— Scooby 🏍 (@fhowell01) July 19, 2022
Advertisement
She had her shoes off. She's not losing 😂 https://t.co/aKVPeWahDq
— Ségun (@Tr3nity03) July 19, 2022
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.