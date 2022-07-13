WATCH: 18-second video of changing seasons leaves viewers stunned

A YouTube user uploaded a video of four seasons in a signal video.

He stated that he was stunned by the weather changes during the recording.

He said that he will keep posting similar videos in the future.

Advertisement

The changing seasons throughout the year are depicted in a remarkable time-lapse film that clocks in at just 18 seconds. The video was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Rodrigo Inostroza, who explained in the video’s description that he filmed the same walkway behind his house in Victoria, Canada, for more than a year to catch the four distinct seasons.

Mr. Inostroza told a local news channel that he began using the back alley route to the supermarket soon after he moved home. He was awestruck by the dramatic changes that occurred there with each season. He continued, “I am a videographer and social media professional, so of course, I thought ‘Huh… transition quickly between seasons would be awesome.”

Watch here!

Also Read WATCH: Mamata Banerjee makes pani puris, serves to children, tourists Banerjee was spotted serving pani puri in Darjeeling. Pani puri is called...

Between November 2020 and November 2021, Mr. Inostroza recorded the path. The video clip was also widely discussed after he posted it to Reddit. Internet surfers are stunned by the footage.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Smooth transition and very immersive. I love this.” Another jokingly said, “If I did this in Florida it would be a still image.” A third added, “Beautiful. I could not live somewhere that did not have a season change,” while a fourth wrote, “This could have all been recorded on the same day in Scotland.”

Mr. Inostroza was overjoyed by the video’s reception. According to his interview with Newsweek, he was surprised by the emotional response to the clip. Adding, “It was very odd,” he emphasized the surreal nature of the situation.

Mr. Inostroza further said that he intends to release further movies of this nature in the near future. In the future, “I will upload more footage from these walks on my YouTube channel. Some videos will be short, others will be a lot longer,” he explained.

Also Read