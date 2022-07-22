Watch: A man turned into black Alien due to his appearance

Anthony Loffredo says he’s having trouble making a living because of his appearance.

He has eyeball tattoos and a ‘Black Alien’ costume, but can’t find work.

His left hand was amputated to resemble a claw, and he’s had his tongue split.

In a Club 113 podcast, he discussed his struggles. “I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side.”

“People avoid me”

He also discussed how difficult it is to deal with people on the street. He knows people are afraid of him, so he walks around them when crossing the streets. People run from him.

He said he’s a normal guy who wants normal treatment.

As Anthony said, “I’m a normal guy, I work, I have a family… I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal.”

