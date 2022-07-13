Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WATCH: Dog chases away stray bear from home in New Hampshire

WATCH: Dog chases away stray bear from home in New Hampshire

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Dog chases away stray bear from home in New Hampshire

Bear can be seen scared of dog in front of a home in New Hampshire – Screengrab/YouTube (VPRI)

Advertisement
  • A stray bear entered a home in New Hampshire.
  • A family dog chased it away.
  • Dog’s name was Thor.
Advertisement

A bear was seen on camera being scared away by the family dog after it had strayed onto the doorstep of a home in New Hampshire.

Thor, a 13-year-old dog owned by Zach Henson of North Haverhill, was filmed by a doorbell camera standing next to a black bear on the front porch of the Hensons’ home and barking at the bear.

Watch here!

Thor can be seen on camera walking down the steps while continuing to bark, allowing the bear to safely exit the building. Thor watches the bear leave, barking all the while from a safe distance.

“Good boy, Thor,” Rick Henson is then heard saying as he unlocks the door.

Advertisement

Also Read

200-pound turtle rescued by firefighter team in Florida
200-pound turtle rescued by firefighter team in Florida

A 200-pound turtle was rescued by firefighters. A crew member reported the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story