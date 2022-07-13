WATCH: Dog chases away stray bear from home in New Hampshire

Bear can be seen scared of dog in front of a home in New Hampshire – Screengrab/YouTube (VPRI)

A stray bear entered a home in New Hampshire.

A family dog chased it away.

Dog’s name was Thor.

A bear was seen on camera being scared away by the family dog after it had strayed onto the doorstep of a home in New Hampshire.

Thor, a 13-year-old dog owned by Zach Henson of North Haverhill, was filmed by a doorbell camera standing next to a black bear on the front porch of the Hensons’ home and barking at the bear.

Watch here!

Thor can be seen on camera walking down the steps while continuing to bark, allowing the bear to safely exit the building. Thor watches the bear leave, barking all the while from a safe distance.

“Good boy, Thor,” Rick Henson is then heard saying as he unlocks the door.

