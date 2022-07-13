WATCH: Dog chases away stray bear from home in New Hampshire

200-pound turtle rescued by firefighter team in Florida
A bear was seen on camera being scared away by the family dog after it had strayed onto the doorstep of a home in New Hampshire.
Thor, a 13-year-old dog owned by Zach Henson of North Haverhill, was filmed by a doorbell camera standing next to a black bear on the front porch of the Hensons’ home and barking at the bear.
Thor can be seen on camera walking down the steps while continuing to bark, allowing the bear to safely exit the building. Thor watches the bear leave, barking all the while from a safe distance.
“Good boy, Thor,” Rick Henson is then heard saying as he unlocks the door.
