Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Flight attendant finds snake head in meal

  • A flight attendant for a Turkish airline was shocked when she found the head of a dead snake in her food.
  • The incident is said to have happened on a flight from Turkey to Germany.
  • The airline stopped working with the food supplier and started investigating what happened.
A flight attendant for a Turkish airline was shocked when she found the head of a dead snake in her food. The event happened last week on a SunExpress flight to Germany.

The cabin crew member said they were eating lunch when they found a small snake’s head hiding among the potatoes and vegetables, according to the aviation blog One Mile at a Time, which was reported by media.

But the company that made the meal served on the plane has denied the claims. On the other hand, the airline has stopped working with the food supplier and has also started an investigation.

A Twitter video showed that the snake’s head was in the middle of the food tray.

After what happened, the airline put out a statement saying that its top priority is to give both customers and employees the best service possible.

The statement was quoted, “With more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, it is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience.”

Take a look!

